Image Source : AP/FILE After Niger, Gabon army seizes control barely minutes after country elects Ondimba as President

In a major development, another African nation reportedly slipped into the junta regime after Gabonese military officers announced on TV the cancellation of elections and dissolution of institutions, claiming they have taken power.

This came barely minutes after Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who has been in power for 14 years, was re-elected for a third term in Saturday's election.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

