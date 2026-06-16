June 16, 2026
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G7 Summit LIVE: PM Modi arrives for event in France; to hold talks with Trump, other world leaders

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

G7 Summit LIVE Updates: On the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Source : X/@narendramodi
Evian:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Evian, France, on Tuesday to participate in the G7 Summit. He is visiting the French city at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. India is attending the summit as a partner country for the 13th time, while the event marks PM Modi's seventh consecutive participation in the G7 leaders' gathering.

During the summit, the Prime Minister will take part in a working session titled "Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity", alongside leaders of G7 nations, partner countries and representatives of major international financial institutions, including the World Bank and the African Development Bank. The discussions are expected to focus on global economic challenges, international cooperation and sustainable development.

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He is also expected to meet US President Donald Trump. The White House has confirmed that the two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting on June 17, with progress on the proposed India-US trade agreement expected to feature prominently in their discussions.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.

 

Live updates :G7 Summit

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  • 4:46 PM (IST)Jun 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Zelenskyy, Trump meet on sidelines of G7 summit

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  • 4:35 PM (IST)Jun 16, 2026
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  • 4:25 PM (IST)Jun 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

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  • 4:23 PM (IST)Jun 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

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    French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took a little walk through the wooded garden at the Hotel Royal as they held bilateral talks before joining other G7 leaders. French organizers of the G7 summit in the resort town of Evian-les-Bains placed Ukraine high on the agenda during efforts to end the war more than four years after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

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  • 4:11 PM (IST)Jun 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi arrives in Evian, France

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Evian, France. He will participate in the G7 Summit here. 

  • 4:05 PM (IST)Jun 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    G7 countries

    France is the host country of the 52nd G7 Summit from June 15 to 17. France, the United States, Germany, the UK, Japan, Italy and Canada are member countries of the Group of Seven top industrialised countries of the world

  • 4:01 PM (IST)Jun 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    India participating in G7 Summit for 13th time

    India is participating in the G7 Summit for the 13th time as a partner country and the Summit is set to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventh consecutive appearance at the gathering. This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited.

  • 4:00 PM (IST)Jun 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to hold bilateral meetings with world leaders

    On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He is also expected to meet US President Donald Trump. The White House has confirmed that the two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting on June 17, with progress on the proposed India-US trade agreement expected to feature prominently in their discussions.

  • 3:59 PM (IST)Jun 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to take part in session at Summit

    During the summit, the Prime Minister will take part in a working session titled "Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity", alongside leaders of G7 nations, partner countries and representatives of major international financial institutions, including the World Bank and the African Development Bank. The discussions are expected to focus on global economic challenges, international cooperation and sustainable development.

     

  • 3:59 PM (IST)Jun 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Looking forward to engaging with world leaders: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Evian, France, on Tuesday to participate in the G7 Summit. After arriving in Evian PM Modi said he is looking forward to engaging with world leaders and exchanging views on key global issues. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Reached Evian, France for the G7 Summit. Looking forward to engaging with world leaders and exchanging views on key global issues. India remains committed to advancing collective efforts for a more sustainable and prosperous planet."

  • 3:58 PM (IST)Jun 16, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to participate in G7 Summit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Evian, France, on Tuesday to participate in the G7 Summit. He is visiting the French city at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. India is attending the summit as a partner country for the 13th time, while the event marks PM Modi's seventh consecutive participation in the G7 leaders' gathering.

     

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