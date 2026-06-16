G7 Summit LIVE: PM Modi arrives for event in France; to hold talks with Trump, other world leaders

Evian:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Evian, France, on Tuesday to participate in the G7 Summit. He is visiting the French city at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. India is attending the summit as a partner country for the 13th time, while the event marks PM Modi's seventh consecutive participation in the G7 leaders' gathering.

During the summit, the Prime Minister will take part in a working session titled "Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity", alongside leaders of G7 nations, partner countries and representatives of major international financial institutions, including the World Bank and the African Development Bank. The discussions are expected to focus on global economic challenges, international cooperation and sustainable development.

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He is also expected to meet US President Donald Trump. The White House has confirmed that the two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting on June 17, with progress on the proposed India-US trade agreement expected to feature prominently in their discussions.

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