'G7 no longer runs the world': Mark Carney hails India's rise ahead of key summit in France

Paris:

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has stressed India's growing importance on the global stage, saying the country's participation in the G7 Summit reflects a rapidly changing international order where major decisions can no longer be shaped by a handful of nations alone. Speaking during an interaction at Trinity College Dublin as part of his six-day European tour, Carney said the inclusion of countries such as India in discussions among the world's leading economies demonstrates the need for broader global cooperation in addressing complex international challenges. Ahead of the summit in France, Carney remarked, "It’s a recognition that the G7, if it ever did run the world, no longer runs the world or pretends to."

India's presence signals changing global dynamics

Carney stressed that the global scenario has evolved significantly, making it essential for the G7 to engage with influential nations beyond its traditional membership. He noted that countries like India bring unique perspectives and practical solutions to issues that affect the entire world.

The Canadian Prime Minister said the upcoming summit will feature not only G7 members but also several partner countries, reflecting a broader effort to make global discussions more representative and effective.

Several emerging powers invited to summit

The 52nd G7 Summit, scheduled to begin in Evian, on Tuesday, is expected to bring together leaders from major economies as well as invited nations including India, Brazil, Egypt, Kenya and a number of Gulf countries.

According to Carney, the participation of these countries will add a wider dimension to discussions on global priorities and contribute to finding solutions to challenges that transcend national borders.

He also suggested that the gathering could play a role in shaping what he described as an emerging world order, echoing views he expressed earlier this year at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he called for greater cooperation among middle powers amid rising geopolitical tensions.

AI governance and global security on agenda

The summit is expected to focus on a wide range of critical issues, including global economic stability, energy security, healthcare resilience, the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and the future regulation of artificial intelligence. Highlighting the rapid expansion of AI technologies, Carney warned that much of the sector remains largely unregulated across the world. He said leaders would discuss the need for common rules, safeguards and international standards to ensure responsible development of artificial intelligence.

Global leaders set to attend

The G7 comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union. Leaders expected at the summit include US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The European Union will be represented by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa. French President Emmanuel Macron has also extended invitations to several leaders from outside the G7, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung and Kenyan President William Ruto.

Why India's invitation matters

India's participation in the summit highlights its growing diplomatic and economic influence in global affairs. As one of the world's fastest-growing major economies and a key voice of the Global South, India is increasingly being viewed as an essential stakeholder in discussions on economic governance, technology regulation, climate action and international security. Its presence at forums traditionally dominated by Western powers reflects the broader shift towards a more multipolar global order.

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