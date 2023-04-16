Follow us on Image Source : AP After attack, Japan PM Fumio Kishida vows better security for G7 meeting

G7 Meeting: Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has promised to keep the world leaders safe who will arrive in Japan for the Group of Seven (G7) meetings next month. Kishida's vowed this step a day after a man threw a smoke bomb (as per reports) at him in Wakayama. He has decided to boost security during the dates of the summit and other gatherings of dignitaries in Hiroshima next month.

"Japan as a whole must strive to provide maximum security during the dates of the summit (in Hiroshima next month) and other gatherings of dignitaries from around the world," Kishida said on Sunday, reported CNN. His remarks came as G7 Foreign Ministers, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on Sunday began three days of talks in the Karuizawa region of Nagano prefecture.

Small explosive was thrown at the venue

On Saturday, a small explosive device was thrown at the venue where Kishida was about to make a speech to showcase support for the ruling party's candidate in a by-election in Wakayama. Kishida was evacuated unhurt from the venue in Wakayama. The attack has caused shockwaves in Japan and drawn comparisons with the assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in July last year, as per the news report. He was shot in July last year during a campaign speech in the Nara region of Japan.

Kishida vowed that attack will not affect democratic process

Campaigning has started for Japan's nationwide local elections. Speaking to reporters from his official residence in Tokyo, Kishida vowed that the attack will not affect the democratic process in Japan. He said, "Violent acts taking place during elections, which are the basis of democracy, can never be tolerated." "What is important is to carry through this election to the end. It is important for our country and for our democracy that the voice of the voters is clearly expressed through the election," Kishida said, as per the CNN report.

A man had been arrested after throwing "what appeared to be a smoke bomb," CNN reported citing Kyodo News. Meanwhile, police in Japan have been carrying out a search at the home of a man who threw an apparent pipe bomb prior to the speech by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, NHK World-Japan reported.

