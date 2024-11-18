G20 Summit: PM Modi stresses need to centre Global South in talks amid conflict-driven food, fuel crises

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again turned vocal for the Global South and stressed that the ongoing discussions at the mega venue could only be successful when the challenges and priorities of the region are kept in mind. During his speech at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, he underscored the adverse impact of the conflict on the Global South and added it has taken a toll on food, fuel and fertiliser.

"I would like to say that countries of the Global South are most adversely impacted by the food, fuel and fertilizer crisis caused by global conflicts. So our discussions can only be successful when we keep in mind the challenges and priorities of the Global South," the Prime Minister said at the event.

"And just as we amplified the voice of the Global South by granting permanent membership of G20 to the African Union during the New Delhi Summit, we will reform institutions of global governance," he added. "I am confident that during the next session, there will be an even more detailed, positive discussion on this subject," he stressed.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.