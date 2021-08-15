Sunday, August 15, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Fuel tanker explodes in Lebanon, killing 20, wounding dozens

Fuel tanker explodes in Lebanon, killing 20, wounding dozens

The Lebanese Red Cross said its teams recovered 20 bodies from the site of the explosion in the northern village of Tleil and evacuated 79 people who were injured or suffered burns in the blast.

AP AP
Beirut Published on: August 15, 2021 10:07 IST
lebanon fuel tanker explosion
Image Source : AP

20 people were killed and dozens more wounded in a fuel tanker truck explosion in northern Lebanon

A fuel tanker truck exploded early Sunday in northern Lebanon, killing 20 people and wounding dozens more, the Lebanese Red Cross said. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast.

The Lebanese Red Cross said its teams recovered 20 bodies from the site of the explosion in the northern village of Tleil and evacuated 79 people who were injured or suffered burns in the blast.

Lebanon’s Health Minister Hamad Hassan called on all hospitals in northern Lebanon and the capital, Beirut, to receive those injured by the explosion, adding that the government will pay for their treatment.

The explosion comes as Lebanon faces a severe fuel shortage that has been blamed on smuggling, hoarding and the cash-strapped government’s inability to secure deliveries of imported fuel.

Tleil is about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the Syrian border, but it was not immediately clear if the fuel in the tanker was being prepared to be smuggled to Syria. where prices are much higher compared to those in Lebanon.

Sunday’s explosion was the deadliest in the country since an Aug. 4, 2020, blast at Beirut’s port killed at least 214, wounded thousands and destroyed parts of the capital.

Also Read: Taliban seize Jalalabad, cut off Afghan capital from east

Also Read: Truck explosion kills 11; injures several in Pakistan's Karachi: Officials

Latest World News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News

X