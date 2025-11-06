From US to Russia to India; list of countries with longest land borders in the world The longest land border in the world is between Canada and the United States (US). The total length of the border between the US and Canada is 8,893 km.

New Delhi:

Borders play a crucial role in defining a nation's culture, as it not only separates people, but also connects them. They define a country's region, but sometimes, borders could also lead to clashes between nations. India is one such example, which shares two of the largest borders in the world with its neighbours - Pakistan and Bangladesh.

US, Canada share longest land border

With Bangladesh, India has its longest border. The two countries share a 4,142 km-long border. Similarly, India shares a 3,190 km-long border with Pakistan, according to World of Statistics. However, the longest land border in the world is between Canada and the United States (US). The total length of the border between the US and Canada is 8,893 km.

Which other countries have the longest land borders?

The second longest border in the world is between Russia and Kazakhstan, spanning 7,644 km. Meanwhile, the third longest border is among South American nations, which is Chile and Argentina. The border between them is 6,691 km long.

The fourth longest border is between China and Mongolia that is 4,630 km long. The fifth largest border is between India and Bangladesh, which was already mentioned in the story earlier. China also shares a 4,133 km long border with Russia, which is the sixth longest in the world.

Meanwhile, Mongolia shares 3,452 km long border with Russia, which is considered as the seventh largest land border, according to the World of Statistics. In South America, Brazil and Bolivia have a 3,403 km long border between them, which is considered as the eighth largest land border in the world.

On the other hand, ninth longest land border in the world is between India and Pakistan, which has a length of 3,190 km. The tenth longest land border is in North America between the US and Mexico which has a length of 3,155 km, as per the World of Statistics.

Also Read - List of countries with highest military spending worldwide in 2024: Check where does India rank