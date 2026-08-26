From Syaphrubesi to Devighat: Satellite images show before and after Nepal flash flood

Kathmandu:

Nepal was on Wednesday hit by a severe flash flood, leading to loss of lives, reports of missing persons and extensive damage to homes, roads, bridges, hydropower facilities and other infrastructure. The floods also swept away villages and areas along the Bhote Koshi River near the Tibet border, with Rasuwa and neighbouring districts among the worst affected. The Nepal government gave the latest update and said the death toll had risen to 98 at the time of reporting, while hundreds of people remained missing.

Amid these developments, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority shared the before-and-after satellite images of the Nepal flash flood and showed the impact of the devastating flood along the Bhote Koshi River in Nepal’s Rasuwa district, with changes visible across areas stretching from Syaphrubesi to Devighat. The satellite images provided a comparison of the affected areas before and after the flood.

Satellite images show changes across four areas

The satellite comparison showed four locations along the river corridor. The first image showed the Devighat area, while the second focuses on Betrawati. And the third image showed Hakubesi, and the fourth image showed Syaphrubesi, providing a visual comparison of the areas before and after the flooding.

The images provide a before-and-after perspective of the scale of the flooding and its impact across communities along the Bhote Koshi River corridor. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has also shared satellite-based analysis as authorities continue assessing the extent and impact of the disaster.

“From Syaphrubesi to Devighat. These images from PlanetLab were obtained with the support of the Stimson Center. Image 1 - Devighat area, Image 2 - Betrawati area, Image 3 - Hakubesi area, Image 4 - Syaphrubesi area,” the NDRRMA said.

Balendra Shah thanks PM Modi for 'warm words of solidarity'

In the meantime, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "warm words of solidarity" and offering all possible humanitarian assistance to the flood-hit country for the rescue and relief operations. "This gesture of solidarity is a reflection of the enduring bonds of friendship between our two countries, which we profoundly value," he said.

Nearly 100 people were killed and over 750, including 133 Indian nationals, remain missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges, and crippling a dozen hydropower projects.

Also Read:

Nepal PM Balen Shah urges all to 'stand together' after flash flood kills 98: 'Govt is with you'