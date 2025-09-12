From Parliament to Presidential Palace: Historical buildings vandalised during Gen Z protests in Nepal Nepal Gen Z protests: Many of the Himalayan nation's historical buildings were damaged by the protesters. This includes the Singha Durbar in Kathmandu, the 120-year-old largest palace in Asia, which was reduced to flames by the agitators on September 9.

Kathmandu:

The Gen Z protests in Nepal, which initially started against the government's decision to ban 26 social media platforms, have shocked the entire Himalayan nation. The protest, which began on September 8, has claimed 51 lives and has toppled the government of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Many of the Himalayan nation's historical buildings were damaged by the protesters. This includes the Singha Durbar in Kathmandu, the 120-year-old largest palace in Asia, which was reduced to flames by the agitators on September 9. Built in 1903 by Chandra Shumsher Jung Bahadur Rana, the Singha Durbar was the official residence of Nepal's Prime Minister, and it had eight courtyards and 1,700 rooms.

(Image Source : PTI)The Singha Durbar was also vandalised during Gen Z protests

Federal Parliament of Nepal

Apart from the Singha Durbar, the Federal Parliament of Nepal was also vandalised during the protests on September 9. Considered as the symbol of the country's democracy, the Parliament consisted of the National Assembly and the House of Representatives.

(Image Source : PTI)The Federal Parliament in Nepal was ransacked during the Gen Z protest.

Nepali Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Nepal, built in 1956, was also attacked by the protesters during the agitation. The complex was set on fire, which led to the destruction of several legal documents.

(Image Source : PTI)Supreme Court of Nepal torched by protesters

Headquarters of Nepali Congress

The protesters also torched the headquarters of the Nepali Congress in Kathmandu. The Nepali Congress was a part of the coalition government in Nepal. In addition to this, they also attacked the residence of Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Presidential Palace

On September 9, the protesters also torched the Presidential Palace, also known as Sheetal Niwas, in Maharajgunj, Kathmandu. It was built by former Prime Minister Chandra Shumsher Jung Bahadur Rana in 1923.

Birendra International Convention Centre

The Birendra International Convention Centre, located in Kathmandu's New Baneshwor, was also vandalised by the agitators on September 9. It was formally inaugurated in 1993.

KP Sharma Oli's residence

The private residence of KP Sharma Oli was also torched by the protesters in Balkot on September 9. A day earlier, his house in his hometown Damak was also attacked by the protesters.