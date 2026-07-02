From Nitin Nabin to Mallikarjun Kharge: Iran invites these Indian leaders for Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral

New Delhi:

Iran has formally invited several Indian leaders to attend the state funeral of the Islamic Republic's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the US-Israeli strikes on February 28 this year. The ceremony is scheduled to be held in Tehran.

Bihar Governor, MoS Pabitra Margherita to represent India

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the burial ceremonies for Khamenei. However, the Indian government has decided to send Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pavitra Margaretha to Khamenei's funeral instead of PM Modi.

Khamenei, who ruled Iran for three decades, was killed on February 28, the first day of massive US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran.

Khamenei's funeral ceremonies will be held from July 5 to 9. The funeral is slated to be held in Tehran and Qom on July 5, 6, and 7. The final ceremony will take place in the city of Mashhad on July 9. Officials expect millions of people to attend the ceremonies. Reports suggest that nearly 20 million mourners could gather across the three cities, making it one of the largest funerals in Iran's history if the estimates prove correct.

Indian leaders invited to Khamenei's funeral

Along with Prime Minister Modi, Iran has also extended invitations to several other Indian political leaders to attend the state funeral. The invited dignitaries include:

BJP chief Nitin Nabin

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress MP Imran Masood

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera

Congress leader Salman Khurshid

Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi

Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa

Indian Jain monk and spiritual leader Acharya Lokesh Muni, who founded the international social organisation Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, is also invited to attend the state funeral ceremony of Iran's former Supreme Leader. A prominent global peace ambassador and social reformer, he is widely recognised for his decades-long dedication to promoting non-violence (Ahimsa) and interfaith dialogue.

Who all will attend?

According to news agency PTI sources, Congress may send its Foreign Office chief, Salman Khurshid, to Khamenei's funeral. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has also stated that she will travel to Iran to pay tribute to Khamenei.

The funeral was originally expected to be held in early March but was postponed due to the conflict in the region. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who led Iran for more than three decades, was killed on February 28 during large-scale US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran.

Following his death, his 56-year-old son, Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, assumed the role of Iran's Supreme Leader on March 8. However, his health has remained the subject of speculation after some senior US officials claimed that he is in a coma. Iran has not officially confirmed these claims.

Also Read: Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain, MoS Pabitra Margherita to represent India at Khamenei's funeral

Also Read: Iran President invites PM Modi to attend Ali Khamenei's state funeral from July 5 to 9: Sources