From first woman firefighter to first self-made millionaire: Celebrating remarkable feats this Women's Day Women have achieved remarkable feats in history, as they carved out a path for future generations, leaving behind glorious legacies of empowerment and inspiration for the generations to come.

History is replete with examples of how women have defied all odds and shattered societal norms to achieve what once was considered unachievable, particularly for women. From pioneering in law to becoming firefighters, women have left no stone unturned. Let's take a look at some of the remarkable feats that women have achieved in the history of mankind.

List of women who have achieved remarkable feats

The first female prophetess in the Bible is Miriam. According to the Jewish Women's Archive, Miriam is popularly known for helping to deliver Moses at the Nile River and leading the Hebrew women in singing, dancing, and playing drums after crossing the Red Sea.

Jane Matilda Bolin, born in 1908 in Poughkeepsie, scripted history as she became the first Black female judge in the United States. She was also the first woman to graduate from Yale Law School. According to Yale Law School, she had big aspirations for a career in law from a very young age. Her father, who also served as the president of the Dutchess County Bar Association, had his own practice, and Bolin later worked there after her graduation from law school.

Amelia Earhart is known to be the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. She achieved this feat on May 20, 1932. She flew from Newfoundland, Canada, to Ireland in 14 hours and 56 minutes, as per a report. Since her early days, she enjoyed activities like climbing trees and sledding.

Molly Williams is reported to be the first female firefighter. According to the University of Illinois, she became a member of Oceanus Engine Company in about 1815. She is reported to have played an important role during the blizzard of 1818.

According to a report, C J Walker, who was an American entrepreneur and philanthropist, was the first self-made millionaire in America. She rose from poverty and became one of the wealthiest African American women of her time.