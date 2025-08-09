From Azerbaijan to Pakistan, full list of countries backing Trump for Nobel Peace Prize So far, five countries have backed US President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize. Earlier, Israel had endorsed Trump for a Nobel Prize, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presenting a letter to the Nobel committee nominating him for the prize.

Armenia and Azerbaijan on Saturday became the latest countries to back US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. This comes after the two rivals signed a peace accord in the presence of Trump at the White House to end the decade-long conflict.

In a statement, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said Trump "deserves to have the Nobel Peace Prize", and he will "defend" and "promote" it. "So maybe we agree with Prime Minister (Nikol) Pashinyan to send a joint appeal to the Nobel committee to award President Trump with the Nobel Peace Prize," he said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also supported the proposal by Aliyev. He said, "I think President Trump deserves to have the Nobel Peace Prize and we will promote that."

Israel, Cambodia back Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

With this, five countries have backed Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize. Earlier, Israel had endorsed Trump for a Nobel Prize, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presenting a letter to the Nobel committee nominating him for the prize.

"I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize Committee. It nominates you for the Peace Prize, which is well deserved," Netanyahu said in July.

Apart from Israel, Cambodia also backed Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, citing his "visionary and innovative diplomacy." This came after the US President brokered peace between Cambodia and Thailand.

In a letter, the Cambodian government said Trump's 'timely intervention' prevented a 'devastating conflict' and helped in restoring peace in the region. "President Trump's extraordinary statesmanship -- marked by his commitment to resolving conflicts and preventing catastrophic wars through visionary and innovative diplomacy -- was most recently demonstrated by his decisive role in brokering an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand," it said.

Pakistan too wants Trump to win Nobel Peace Prize

Apart from these four countries, Pakistan has also nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize after the US President claimed credit for ending hostilities between New Delhi and Islamabad following Operation Sindoor. Trump helped in "averting a broader conflict between the two nuclear states that would have had catastrophic consequences for millions of people in the region and beyond," said the Pakistani government in a statement.

Though Trump has repeatedly claimed that he brokered peace between India and Pakistan, New Delhi has denied his claims and said that no third party was involved in the mediation between the nations.