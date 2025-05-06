Friedrich Merz wins vote to be Germany’s next chancellor after setback in first round Friedrich Merz, the conservative leader, was expected to smoothly win the vote to become Germany's 10th chancellor since World War II. However, he suffered a setback in first round.

Berlin:

Friedrich Merz on Tuesday became successful in his bid to become the next German chancellor during a second vote in parliament. Earlier, in the first round, he suffered a historic defeat. The conservative leader was expected to smoothly win the vote to become Germany's 10th chancellor since World War II. No candidate for chancellor in postwar Germany has failed to win on the first ballot. Merz received 325 votes in the second ballot.

He needed a majority of 316 out of 630 votes in a secret ballot but only received 310 votes in the first round — well short of the 328 seats held by his coalition.

Merz's coalition was led by his centre-right Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union. They are joined by the centre-left Social Democrats, outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz's party. The parties were now to regroup to discuss the next step, but it was also unclear how long the process could take.

Germany has the continent's biggest economy and serves as a diplomatic heavyweight. The new chancellor's portfolio would include the war in Ukraine and the Trump administration's trade policy on top of domestic issues, such as Germany's stagnant economy and the rise of a far-right, anti-immigrant party.

AfD is the biggest opposition party in Germany's new parliament after it placed second in national elections in February.

Despite its historic gains, it was shut out of coalition talks due to the so-called “firewall" that mainstream German political parties have upheld against cooperating with far-right parties since the end of the war.

