The United States carried out several attacks on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, according to a local Iranian official. The strikes reportedly triggered five to six explosions on the island, but caused no damage to residential, commercial or infrastructure facilities, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported, quoting Ahmad Nafisi, deputy provincial governor of Hormozgan province.

"The American attack on locations on Qeshm island caused no damage to residential, commercial, or infrastructural areas," Nafisi said. He added that the situation on the island was under control and that emergency and government agencies had been placed on alert.

The reported attacks came amid escalating military tensions between Iran and the United States, with Tehran also claiming responsibility for a drone strike targeting an American-operated radar system at an air base in Bahrain. The developments have added to concerns over security in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which a significant share of the world's oil supplies normally passes.

Iran reports explosions on Qeshm Island after US attacks

According to IRNA, five to six explosions were heard on Qeshm Island on Tuesday evening. Nafisi said the reported American attacks had not caused damage to residential, commercial or infrastructure areas.

He also said that all relief, service and executive agencies were on full alert, while the situation remained under control.

Qeshm is located in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important maritime passage connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman. The island's location makes the reported strikes significant amid the ongoing confrontation between Tehran and Washington.

Iran claims drone attack on US radar system in Bahrain

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had carried out a drone attack targeting a radar system operated by US forces at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

In a statement published on the Guards' Sepah news website, the IRGC said its combat drones had conducted a precision operation against the radar installation.

The Guards claimed the strike was in response to what they described as repeated violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones.

"Combat drones belonging to the Revolutionary Guards carried out a precision operation this morning, targeting a radar system operated by US forces at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain," the statement said.

The claim came as military activity and threats continued to affect security across the Gulf region.

Iran says three oil tankers hit naval mines in Strait of Hormuz

The latest developments also come amid restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Since the Middle East war began in late February, Iran has attempted to restrict shipping through the waterway, insisting that vessels use routes authorised by the Islamic Republic.

Tehran has regularly targeted ships that it says have transited the strait without its permission. In response, the United States has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and helped tankers navigate the waterway.

On Tuesday, the Iranian armed forces claimed that three oil tankers had struck naval mines while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. In recent weeks, Tehran has made several announcements about ships catching fire in the area, often attributing the incidents to mine strikes.

The US military, however, recently said it had cleared all mines from the main shipping routes through the strait.

Strait of Hormuz remains critical to global oil supplies

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy shipping routes, normally carrying around one-fifth of global oil supplies. Any disruption to shipping through the passage can have wider implications for international energy markets and supply chains.

US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military operations in the region, said last month that it had helped Gulf countries export 1.5 billion barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz since the summer.

With Iran reporting fresh explosions on Qeshm Island, claiming a drone strike in Bahrain and alleging mine-related incidents involving oil tankers, tensions around the strategic waterway remain high.

(With inputs from AFP)

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