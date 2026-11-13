French President Emmanuel Macron's awkward moment goes viral after Iceland PM dodges hug

French President Emmanuel Macron found himself in an awkward moment after Icelandic Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir appeared to step back as he leaned in for a hug during a meeting of European leaders in Dublin.

Macron's interactions with women leaders have drawn attention

The exchange took place during a round-table meeting at the European Political Community gathering. Macron was seen leaning towards Frostadóttir for a greeting, but she appeared to move backwards while keeping one hand on his shoulder. She also glanced towards a nearby photographer who captured the moment, according to The Daily Mail. Macron, meanwhile, appeared unfazed and continued smiling.

This is not the first time Macron's public interactions with a woman leader have sparked discussion on social media. His exchanges with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have repeatedly attracted attention.

At last year's G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, a video showed Macron leaning towards Meloni and whispering something in her ear. Meloni, who was seated beside him, leaned in to listen before rolling her eyes. The clip went viral, prompting speculation over what the French president had said.

In another widely discussed interaction, Macron shook Meloni's hand and kissed it. Her reaction was interpreted by some social media users as displeasure, with reports describing her as looking "furious".

The exchange came days after the two leaders had disagreed over the inclusion of specific language on abortion rights in the final statement of the June 2024 G7 Summit, hosted by Italy.

Another greeting between the two leaders at the Elysee Palace in Paris earlier this year also attracted attention. Macron appeared to prolong a cheek-to-cheek greeting, while Meloni's brief reaction was interpreted by some viewers as one of surprise.

Viral incident with wife on flight

In May 2025, Macron was also embroiled in et another row after a video showed his wife, Brigitte Macron, appearing to push his face with both hands as they stood at the doorway of their presidential aircraft upon arriving in Hanoi, Vietnam, for an official visit. '

Macron briefly stepped backwards before smiling and waving at photographers. Brigitte later declined to take his arm as the couple walked down the aircraft stairs.

The footage quickly went viral on social media, with users speculating that the couple had been involved in an argument. However, Macron dismissed the suggestions, saying they had simply been joking around. "I was bickering, or rather joking, with my wife. It's nothing," he told reporters. The French presidential office also described the exchange as a moment of "closeness" between the couple.