French intel exposes China's disinformation campaign to undermine Rafale sales through diplomatic channels A French intelligence report reveals China's covert campaign to spread false claims about Rafale jets' performance during the India-Pakistan conflict, aiming to undermine sales and promote Chinese aircraft.

New Delhi:

A shocking revelation has emerged from French intelligence sources, highlighting a covert operation by China to damage the reputation and sales of France's Rafale fighter jets during the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year. According to a leaked report from French military and intelligence officials, China used its diplomatic channels across the world to spread disinformation about the performance of India's Rafale jets in the conflict. The ultimate goal was to discourage potential buyers and promote Chinese fighter jets instead.

China's deceptive tactics during India-Pakistan tensions

In the wake of military confrontations between India and Pakistan in May, French intelligence concluded that China leveraged its embassies to tarnish the image of the Rafale jets. The Chinese strategy involved spreading false claims about the jets' performance during the conflict, with the aim of undermining the reputation of the French-made aircraft and discouraging future purchases.

Chinese diplomats, particularly defence officials, engaged in a global misinformation campaign, targeting countries that had either already signed contracts for the Rafale jets or were in discussions to purchase them. This included nations like Indonesia, which had already placed an order for the aircraft. Beijing’s intention was clear: to weaken the Rafale’s position in the global market while boosting the prospects of Chinese-made fighter jets.

False claims and disinformation campaigns

China, along with Pakistan, allegedly initiated a false narrative claiming that Pakistan had shot down five Indian aircraft, including three Rafales. This baseless claim was designed to create doubts about the performance of the Rafale jets, leading to confusion and scepticism among potential buyers. French authorities have pointed out that these claims, though fabricated, succeeded in sowing distrust about the Rafale’s capabilities.

The disinformation didn’t stop there. A joint Pakistan-China campaign used fake images of Rafale wreckage, AI-generated videos, and scenes from video games to further promote their narrative. Social media accounts were created in large numbers to spread these distorted visuals, all to portray Chinese aircraft as superior.

China's strategic move to sisrupt France's growing influence

French officials noted that this was a part of China’s broader geopolitical strategy to diminish France’s growing defence ties with countries in Asia. The sale of Rafale jets has become an important part of France’s defence diplomacy, especially in countries like India, Qatar, and Indonesia. By spreading doubts about the Rafale’s performance, China hoped to reduce France's strategic influence in the region and divert countries toward Chinese fighter jets.

Beijing denies allegations, calls them groundless

Following the release of the report, China’s Ministry of Defence vehemently rejected the accusations, dismissing them as "groundless rumours and slander." According to Beijing, China maintains a responsible and cautious approach when it comes to military exports. However, French officials countered that the Rafale had become a target not only because of its performance but also due to its symbolic value as a representation of France's strategic autonomy, industrial credibility, and international partnerships.

Global orders and ongoing Rafale sales

To date, France's Dassault Aviation has sold 533 Rafale fighter jets globally, with 323 of these going to Egypt, India, Qatar, Greece, Croatia, UAE, Serbia, and Indonesia. Indonesia, in particular, has placed an order for 42 Rafales and is considering further purchases. This growing demand for the Rafale highlights its success in international defence markets, making it a prime target for China's efforts to promote its aircraft.

Experts believe that China's actions are part of a larger strategy to weaken France’s influence in Asia, particularly in light of the expanding defence relations between France and key Asian countries. The ongoing battle for global defence contracts is becoming more complex as countries like China attempt to leverage both diplomatic influence and disinformation to boost their own military exports.

The French intelligence report not only sheds light on China’s dubious tactics but also underscores the broader geopolitical contest for military dominance, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. While China’s attempts to undermine the Rafale’s reputation may have caused short-term setbacks, the enduring demand for the aircraft suggests that France's position in the global defence market remains strong.

As international defence markets continue to evolve, the role of disinformation in influencing procurement decisions will undoubtedly be a critical factor in the coming years.

(AP inputs)