Free Balochistan Movement holds protest outside Chinese Embassy in London, Berlin over 'Baloch genocide'

Free Balochistan Movement held a protest outside the Chinese Embassy in London and Berlin and its activists expressed their anger against Pakistan, China, and Iran.

In the protest outside the Chinese Embassy in Berlin which began at 2 pm (local time), the activists carried Balochistan flags and banners while launching an overnight vigil outside the Embassay, according to Free Balochistan Movement press release.

The people outside the Chinese Embassy in Berlin carried placards and banners with text reading “China, Iran, Pakistan hands off Balochistan," "Free World Should Support Free Balochistan," "China assisting Pakistan in Balochistan genocide," "China is co-involved in Baloch genocide."

The UK vigil outside the Chinese Embassy in London concluded with animated protests and spirited chants, Free Balochistan Movement said in a press release.

The Baloch activists raised slogans and asked Pakistan, China and Iran to leave Balochistan.

The demonstration is a part of Free Balochistan Movement's prolonged efforts to underline the human rights violations in Balochistan and also highlight the collective actions of China, Iran, and Pakistan in Balochistan.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, FBM on August 18 stated, "Free Balochistan Movement protest continues at the Chinese embassy in London following a round-the-clock vigil. Baloch activists are chanting slogans, urging the troika Iran, Pakistan and China (Axis of Evil) to leave Balochistan."

A series of vigils announced by Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) President Hyrbyair Marri criticised Troika’s meeting on counter-terrorism and regional stability, describing it as the "Axis of evils."

Marrim, in his statement, said that the trilateral meeting among these entities has no real connection with regional security or counter-terrorism.

He said that Balochistan is the focus of the meeting as these nations consider ways to intimidate the Baloch people, suppressing and further exploiting them.

“We perceive this assembly of the ‘axis of evil’ as a direct menace to the Baloch nation and the future of Balochistan,” Hyrbyair Marri, according to Free Balochistan Movement's release.

On August 12, Free Balochistan Movement had analogous vigils in Finland. It also organised a vigil outside the Chinese Embassy in the Hague on August 16-17.

