France's govt collapses as PM Francois Bayrou loses confidence vote

A political crisis erupted in France on Monday after Prime Minister François Bayrou lost a no-confidence vote in the Parliament, leading to a collapse of his government. With this, France is likely to get a fourth prime minister in just 12 months.

Bayrou, who was appointed by French President Emmanuel Macron in December last year, lost the no-confidence motion with an overwhelming majority of 364-194 vote against him.

No-confidence motion called by Bayrou

Bayrou himself had called the no-confidence motion over the economic pressure France is facing. Before the no-trust vote, he had urged the lawmakers to back his plans to curb France's debts that he said are submerging us.

In his speech at the French National Assembly, he said that the debts on France, which is Europe's second-largest economy, are threatening and will make the country vulnerable to foreign creditors.

"You have the power to bring down the government, but you do not have the power to erase reality," he had said before the no-trust vote. "Reality will remain relentless: expenses will continue to rise, and the burden of debt, already unbearable, will grow heavier and more costly."