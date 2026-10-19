France protests spark political row in US as JD Vance slams 'third world imports', Ro Khanna disagrees

The protest in France have gathered worldwide attention, as authorities struggle to control the riot and the looting in the country. President Emmanuel Macron has vowed action against those responsible for violence and their alleged attempts to bring a "Republic down".

He has blamed the "insurrectionist elements from radical far-left groups" for the violence, claiming they are being assisted by "numerous criminals". He also acknowledged failures "in anticipation and intelligence", but refused sacking France's Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, who also admitted the police "lost control" in several cities.

"Those who have destroyed must pay," he said in an address to the nation on Sunday, while reiterating that the government would "make decisions in coordination with mayors to protect our cities, public buildings, and businesses."

"Seeing the streets of our cities ransacked in this way is unbearable," the French president said, as he pledged "support" for businesses that have suffered.

A flashpoint in US politics

The protest in France has also become a flashpoint between in US politics. Vice President JD Vance has blamed the western liberals for the agitations in France and other countries, claiming they ignored "fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility".

In a post on microblogging platform X (previously Twitter), Vance hoped the situation improves in France, but underlined that the Americans pay attention to what was happening there.

"Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility. They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen," he said.

"I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn. And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country," he added.

JD Vance vs Ro Khanna

But Indian-origin Democrat leader Ro Khanna doesn't agree with Vance. Replying to Vice President, Khanna said Vance is "morally wrong" and "misleading" the moment. He said such a situation happens "when nations let wealth and power accumulate in the hands of a few" and the youth lose the hope.

Further, he said the US needs an economic and political transformation.

"From the high schools of France to the streets of Madrid to the universities of Tirana, young people are telling their governments the same thing: in an age of massive wealth inequality, they want a future they can believe in," he said.

"In France, students and teachers are asking for safe schools, enough teachers and smaller classes. In Spain, for affordable rent and housing. In Albania, for good jobs and an end to corruption. @JDVance says this is what happens when a nation lets in too many immigrants from the global south. He is not just morally wrong, but misreading the moment," he added.

In another post, Khanna condemned the violence and vandalism in France, though, saying he has always championed his grandfather's example of non-violent protest.

"Let us not be blind to the anger young people have against the unholy alliance of wealth and power. The billionaires buying politicians. The corruption," he noted.

The protests in France

About 550,000 people took part in protests across France, according to authorities, while organisers put the figure at about 800,000. Demonstrators answered calls from a labour union, student organisations and activists hoping to revive the "yellow vest" movement, which emerged in 2018 to protest social injustice.

Mass protests in France are often marred by violence on the fringes of otherwise peaceful marches, leading to clashes with police.

The arrest tally reported Sunday approached the nearly 2,000 recorded nationwide during a single day of yellow vest protests in December 2018.

(With inputs from AP)

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