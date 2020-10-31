Image Source : FILE PHOTO Orthodox priest injured in shooting near church in French city Lyon

Two days after a brutal knife attack in the French city of Nice, a gunman on Saturday wounded an Orthodox priest in a shooting near a church in the French city of Lyon. The attacker succeeded in fleeing from the crime spot. Authorities are hunting for the assailant.

The Greek national priest was closing the church when the attacker opened fire at him. The priest has been taken to a hospital and his condition is critical.

Police locked down the neighborhood around the church and warned the public on Twitter to stay away. As night fell on Lyon, police tape and emergency vehicles could be seen on images shown on French television.

The attack came two days after three people were killed in a knife attack at a church in the French city of Nice. French President Emmanuel Macron said that it was an "Islamist terrorist attack".

The reason for the attack was unclear.

