France political crisis: President Macron vows to stay in office till end of term, prepares to appoint new PM

France political crisis: Despite recent political turbulence in France, President Emmanuel Macron has reaffirmed his commitment to stay in office till the end of his term in 2027. In a decisive move, he also announced plans to appoint a new Prime Minister within days following the resignation of Michel Barnier, who was ousted after a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly. The "historic" no-confidence motion has left France in a temporary political void. Macron attributed the crisis to opposition forces, particularly targeting far-right parties for destabilising Barnier's government. "They chose disorder," Macron said, adding that the far right and the far left had united in what he called "an anti-Republican front".

Macron acknowledges his own 'responsibility'

Macron has committed to naming a new Prime Minister within days, although he has not disclosed any potential candidates. Speaking in the aftermath of the no-confidence vote, Macron admitted to his own "responsibility" for the political turmoil that has unsettled both the nation and financial markets. Earlier, the Elysee presidential palace confirmed Macron had "taken note" of Barnier’s resignation. Until a new government is appointed, Barnier and his ministers will continue managing "current affairs," according to the statement.

No-confidence vote in National Assembly

The no-confidence motion passed by 331 votes in the National Assembly, forcing Barnier to step down after just three months in office -- the shortest tenure of any prime minister in modern French history. Macron tore into lawmakers who brought Barnier's government down, accusing them of pursuing their own political interests. He noted that the vote came with the end-of-year holidays just around the corner.

"Why did lawmakers act this way? They're not thinking of you, of your lives, your difficulties. They're thinking of just one thing: the presidential election — to prepare it, to provoke it, to precipitate it. But Macron said he would see out the 30 months still left in his second and last term as President," Macron added.

Economic uncertainty looms

It is pertinent to mention here that the political instability has heightened concerns about France's economy, particularly its debt, which could rise to 7 per cent of GDP next year without significant reforms. Analysts say that Barnier's government downfall could push up French interest rates, digging the debt even further. Rating agency Moody's warned late Wednesday that the government's fall "reduces the likelihood of consolidating public finances" and worsens the political gridlock.

