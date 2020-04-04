France evacuates 112 stranded citizens from Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Image Source : AP A patient infected with the Covid-19 virus is admitted in an hospital Wednesday April 1, 2020 in Rennes, western France. France is evacuating 36 patients infected with the coronavirus from the Paris region onboard two medicalized high-speed TGV trains. The patients, all treated in intensive care units (ICU), are being transferred to several hospitals in Britany, as western France is less impacted by the epidemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

France on Saturday evacuated 112 French citizens stranded in Kerala and Tamil Nadu in a special Air India flight. The Embassy of France had made a request to the Kerala government to facilitate the journey of the French citizens stranded due to the lockdown announced by the central government to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

The French citizens, mostly tourists and those who came for Ayurvedic treatment, were brought here by the state tourism department 24 days ahead of their trip. They underwent a medical examination before boarding the flight for Paris from Cochin International Airport at 08.13 am on Saturday, officials said.

The Air India flight was chartered by the French government for evacuating its citizens in various cities in India including Kochi, Bengaluru and Mumbai. On Friday, Gulf nation Oman had evacuated its 46 citizens stranded in Kochi in an Oman Air flight.