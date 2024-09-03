France: 13 killed as boat with 50 migrants capsizes in English Channel, massive rescue operation on

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational Image

At least 13 migrants died on Tuesday after the vessel with 50 people on board capsized on its way across the Channel from France to Britain, La Voix du Nord newspaper reported. According to the local media, a major operation is underway to rescue over 50 people. A French Coast Guardesperson earlier said 10 people were in a critical condition. The British Coast Guard not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a sign of the severity of the situation, CNews television said outgoing French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin was expected on-site, near the town of Boulogne-sur-Mer, later in the afternoon.

Tackling illegal immigration has been a priority for both the British and French governments. More than 2,000 people have arrived in Britain on small boats over the past seven days, according to UK government figures.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to work closer together to dismantle migrant smuggling routes.

The Channel is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong, making the crossing on small boats dangerous. In August, two people were found dead after a boat carrying migrants trying to cross the Channel ran into difficulties.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.