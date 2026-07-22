France becomes first EU nation to ban social media for children under 15: Here's what changed

Highlights The bill also bans the use of mobile phones in high schools.

The ban won't cover online encyclopedias, educational or scientific directories.

The law to take effect at the start of the new school year in September.

Paris:

France has approved a landmark law banning children under the age of 15 from using social media platforms, becoming the first country in the European Union to adopt such a sweeping restriction. The legislation, passed by both houses of the French Parliament on Tuesday, is being seen as one of President Emmanuel Macron's final major policy initiatives before he leaves office next year.

The law comes amid growing global concerns over the impact of excessive social media use on children and teenagers, particularly in relation to mental health, online safety and exposure to harmful digital content. Along with the social media restrictions, the legislation also prohibits the use of mobile phones in French high schools. Macron wants the law to come into force at the beginning of the new academic year in September. However, before implementation, the legislation is expected to undergo a constitutional review, a process that could delay its rollout if legal concerns are raised.

Parents and child safety groups welcome the move

The legislation has received strong support from parents and child protection organisations, many of whom have long argued that existing safeguards are insufficient to protect minors from harmful online content. "We have been campaigning for this bill from the start because, frankly, we have no other option, no other way to counter tech giants. The only thing we can do is protect our children, just as we protect our children from drinking alcohol," said Gaëlle Berbonde, a 52-year-old resident of the Paris region.

Berbonde said her daughter received her first smartphone while studying in the seventh grade. Although the family used a parental control application to monitor her online activity, they were unaware of the type of content available on TikTok. According to Berbonde, within a few months her daughter began self-harming and developed anorexia and depression. She spent nearly a year and a half in hospital and has since recovered. She is now 16 years old.

TikTok lawsuits intensified the debate

The issue has remained under the spotlight in France after several families filed lawsuits against TikTok, alleging that harmful content on the platform contributed to teenagers taking their own lives. The new legislation reflects increasing pressure on governments to introduce stricter safeguards for children as concerns grow over the role of social media algorithms in promoting self-harm, suicide-related material and other dangerous content to young users.

What the new law covers

The legislation bars children below the age of 15 from accessing social media platforms. It also extends restrictions on mobile phone usage by banning phones in high schools. However, the law does not apply to online encyclopedias, educational platforms or scientific directories, ensuring that students continue to have access to learning resources.

Implementation may take time

While Parliament has approved the bill, experts say practical implementation will be challenging. Ines Legendre, legal advisor at the online child protection organisation e-Enfance, said the legislation would not immediately translate into a complete ban.

"We'll also have to address the issue of existing accounts for those under 15. How do we identify them? How do we suspend them? And then there's the question of age verification for all new accounts that will come into effect," she said. One of the biggest hurdles will be verifying users' ages and identifying accounts already operated by children below the prescribed age limit.

Opposition questions constitutionality and enforcement

Not all lawmakers supported the measure. Members of the left-wing France Unbowed party voted against the legislation, arguing that its legality under the French Constitution remains uncertain. They also contended that the law could undermine online anonymity and would be extremely difficult to enforce in practice, particularly when users can circumvent restrictions through alternative methods.

Why France decided to act

France's health watchdog has repeatedly highlighted the growing influence of smartphones and social media on adolescents. According to its findings, one in every two teenagers spends between two and five hours daily on a smartphone. Around 90 per cent of children aged between 12 and 17 access the internet through smartphones every day, while 58 per cent primarily use their devices for social networking.

The watchdog has warned that prolonged social media use is linked to declining self-esteem and greater exposure to content promoting risky behaviour, including self-harm, drug abuse and suicide.

EU rules prompted changes before final approval

Before the legislation received its final approval, the European Commission raised concerns that parts of the original draft overlapped with the European Union's Digital Services Act, which already lays down rules for protecting internet users. Following discussions, French lawmakers revised the bill during negotiations on Monday. The amended version was subsequently approved by both chambers of Parliament, paving the way for the proposed restrictions.

Several countries tighten social media rules for children

France's move outlines a growing global push to strengthen child online safety. Several countries have already introduced nationwide social media bans or strict age-based restrictions for minors, while others are working on similar legislation.

Countries including Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey and the United Kingdom have either implemented or passed laws aimed at limiting children's access to social media platforms.

Additionally, Canada, Greece, Denmark and Spain are considering or drafting similar measures, with proposed restrictions targeting children under the age of 15 or 16. Experts believe the growing wave of legislation shows increasing international concern over the impact of social media on young users' mental health, online safety and overall well-being.

(With inputs from AP)

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