France bans extreme-right and radical Islamic groups ahead of snap elections announced by Macron

Paris: The French government on Wednesday imposed a ban on extreme-right and radical Islamic groups in the country, days before the first round of snap national elections called by President Emmanuel Macron in wake of a humbling defeat by the far-right in the recent European Parliament elections. The surprise decision plunged France in a hasty and disorderly electoral race.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced Wednesday that the government ordered the dissolution of multiple extreme-right and “radical Islamist'' groups through a series of citing the risk of violence as the country prepares to hold the upcoming elections. The legislative elections will take place in two rounds on June 30 and July 7.

The groups affected include the GUD, a group known for violence and antisemitism whose members have provided support for far-right political leader Marine Le Pen in the past. Notably, Le Pen's National Rally party is leading all polls ahead of the two-round elections, while Macron's centrist alliance is lagging badly.

However, the outcome remains highly uncertain due to the complex, two-stage voting system and potential political alliances. In the latest legislative elections in 2022, Macron's centrist party won the most seats but lost its majority at the National Assembly, forcing lawmakers into political manoeuvring to pass bills. With his decision to announce snap elections, he is taking a big risk with a move that could backfire and increase the chances of Le Pen to eventually take power.

What are the main issues of contention in France?

Immigration, France's retirement age and taxes emerged as top points of contention as the prime minister and two potential challengers for his job held a televised debate on Tuesday night. National Rally president Jordan Bardella renewed his proposal to abolish free health care for foreigners and toughen regulations around the acquisition of French nationality.

However, his proposal to prevent dual citizens from accessing certain “strategic” state jobs, in particular, attracted the ire of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who said it revealed the true objectives of a party that has long been tied to xenophobia and racism. “The message you are sending is that when we are dual citizens, we are half-citizens, we are not real French people,” Attal said.

Bardella has softened many of the party's hard-line positions, but was put on the spot over another key issue, the age of retirement, which Macron's highly contested reform last year raised from 62 to 64, prompting months of protests and weakening his government. The National Rally backs the idea of setting back the retirement age to 62, but Bardella said 42 years of work would be needed to for entitlement to a full pension.

What is at stake for France?

This is the first time since the Nazi occupation during World War II that France could elect a far-right government. The sudden announcement of elections sent opposition parties on both sides of the political spectrum to scramble for alliances and field candidates. Both sides are also vowing to cut gasoline taxes and raise wages for workers.

The cost of the snap elections could be high as it threatens to bust an already-swollen government budget, push up French interest rates and strain France's relations with the European Union. Macron has a presidential mandate until 2027, and says that he won't not step down before the end of his term, although he might have to share power with a far-right-led government.

President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the National Assembly, parliament's lower house, in a shock response to a humbling defeat by the far right in European elections on June 9. He hopes that the early legislative vote will see his centrist party rebound from its crushing defeat by the far-right National Rally in the European elections.

