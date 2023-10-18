France: At least six airports evacuated following 'serious bomb threat' from ISIS: Report

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AIRFRANCE Representational Image

At least six airports across France were evacuated on Wednesday following emailed threats of attack, media reports claimed. France's aviation authority confirmed evacuation orders at Lille, Lyon, Toulouse and Beauvais, but did not provide further details about the same. Notably, this was not the first time such threats were received by aviation authorities.

Later, Nice Côte d'Azur Airport-- an international airport located southwest of Nice, claimed, "Following an abandoned baggage item in terminal 1, a security perimeter was set up to allow the usual checks to be carried out. The situation has now returned to normal." But, later said, the situation is normal.

Later, other airports also took to social media platforms to inform about the situation and said, "The situation is normal now".

Earlier this month, it had received similar bomb threats following Hamas's attack on Israel. Later, the fatal stabbing of a teacher in Arras by a man claiming allegiance to the Islamic State group also raised alarm.

Subsequently, the French government heightened the national threat alert, and President Emmanuel Macron ordered up to 7,000 soldiers deployed until further notice to bolster security and vigilance around France, his office said. The “attack emergency” threat posture allows the government to temporarily mobilize the military to protect public places among other measures.

