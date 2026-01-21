Four ministers in Sushila Karki govt resign to contest March 5 general elections in Nepal The general elections were necessitated after K P Sharma Oli resigned as prime minister on September 9 last year, following violent protests by the youth-led Gen Z group against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

Kathmandu:

At least four ministers from the caretaker government led by Prime Minister Sushila Karki have resigned and filed nominations to contest Nepal's general elections scheduled for March 5.

Four ministers resign

Science and Education Minister Mahabir Pun submitted his nomination from Myagdi district after stepping down from the Cabinet on Tuesday. Pun is contesting the parliamentary election as an independent candidate.

Earlier, on Monday, Communication Minister Jagadish Kharel and Sports Minister Bablu Gupta resigned from their ministerial posts to enter the electoral fray. Kharel has filed his nomination from the Lalitpur-2 constituency on behalf of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, while Gupta is contesting from the Siraha-1 constituency.

Additionally, former Energy and Water Resources Minister Kulman Ghising had resigned a couple of weeks ago and joined the Ujyaalo Nepal Party as its chairman. Ghising filed his nomination on Tuesday from Kathmandu constituency No. 3.

Nepal elections

The Himalayan nation is set to witness the House of Representatives (HoR) election on March 5. Out of a total of 275 HoR seats, 40 per cent or 110 members are elected through a proportionate voting system. Elections are conducted for 165 seats under the First Past the Post (FPTP) or direct voting system.

A total of 3,428 candidates, comprising 3037 men and 391 women, representing various political parties as well as independents, registered for the elections, according to the commission.

The general elections were necessitated after former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned on September 9 last year amid violent protests led by a youth-driven Gen Z movement, which accused his government of corruption and opposed a ban on social media platforms.

Following Oli's resignation, Sushila Karki, 73, was appointed interim prime minister on September 12. Acting on her recommendation, the President dissolved the House of Representatives and announced the election schedule.

