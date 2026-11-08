Four killed, 88 injured as two trains collide in Egypt's Giza province; death count likely to rise

Cairo:

At least four people were killed and 88 others were injured after two trains collided Sunday south of the Egyptian capital, Cairo, authorities said. The crash occurred in al-Ayyat district in Giza province, about 52 kilometres south of Cairo, when a train travelling to the southwestern Fayoum province crashed into the rear of a train heading to the southern province of Aswan, according to the Transportation Ministry. One of the trains derailed, it said, but did not specify which.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said in a social media post that he ordered a prompt investigation into the crash to hold those responsible accountable. "I am following the aftermath of the train collision with great concern and extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, along with my sincere wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured. I have directed state agencies to provide the necessary medical care, promptly investigate the circumstances of the accident, and hold accountable anyone found to have been negligent," the president said in a post on X. Last September, a train driver and his assistant were injured after two freight trains collided in the same district.

Similar incident: 69 dead as two high-speed trains collide in Spain's Toledo province

At least 69 people have been killed in a collision involving two high-speed trains in Spain's central province of Toledo earlier last month. The accident involved two high-speed trains travelling in the same direction. One train reportedly struck the rear of the other, causing two coaches to leave the tracks, The Associated Press (AP) reported citing Spanish broadcaster TVE. The precise circumstances leading to the collision were not immediately clear. Authorities had yet to provide a complete account of how the two trains came into contact or confirm the full number of passengers affected.

The collision has disrupted rail connectivity across parts of central and southern Spain. ADIF said services had been suspended on routes linking Madrid with Ciudad Real and Andalusia. The suspension is likely to affect passengers travelling between the Spanish capital and destinations farther south. Further information on the restoration of services was not available in the initial reports.

-With AP Inputs.

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69 dead as two high-speed trains collide in Spain's Toledo province, death count likely to rise