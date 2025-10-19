'Foundation for sustainable peace': Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to ceasefire in Doha talks | Top Updates Afghanistan-Pakistan war: The talks were mediated by Qatar and Türkiye. In a statement, Qatar's foreign ministry said Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed for the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate peace and stability between them.

Doha:

Following days of heightened tensions that saw multiple attacks from both sides, Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to an 'immediate ceasefire' during the peace talks held in Doha, the Qatari foreign minister said in a statement on Saturday. The talks were mediated by Qatar and Türkiye.

In a statement, Qatar's foreign ministry said Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed for the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate peace and stability between them. It also hoped that this would help in ending the border tensions and form a "solid foundation for sustainable peace" in the region.

"The two parties also agreed to hold follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner, thus contributing to achieving security and stability in both countries," the statement read.

Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict and the 48-hour ceasefire

Earlier this week, the two sides had agreed for a 48-hour ceasefire, but it expired on Friday evening after which Pakistan conducted air strikes in a couple of Afghan districts in the Paktika province. Speaking to The Associated Press, a Pakistani official said the strike was targeted at Hafiz Gul Bahadur group responsible for a suicide bombing in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Afghanistan criticised Pakistan for the fresh airstrike, saying it killed 10 of its citizens, including women, children and three cricketers. This forced the Afghan cricket board to cancel a tri-series with Pakistan next month that also included Sri Lanka and was supposed to be held in Pakistan only.

In a statement, Taliban's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid called the strikes a "violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty". Such acts were deemed provocative and viewed as "deliberate attempts" to prolong the conflict, Mujahid said.

Soaring tensions and Pakistan's TTP allegations

It all started earlier this month after Pakistan conducted airstrikes in Kabul in a bid to neutralise Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts. Pakistan claims Afghanistan's current government is supporting the TTP, a charge denied by the Taliban. Following this, Afghanistan swiftly retaliated and targeted multiple Pakistani military outposts along the 2,600-kilometre Durand Line.

Afghanistan has said its land is not being used against any country in its neighbour, but Pakistan maintains that Taliban is supporting the TTP. "The Taliban must rein in the proxies who have sanctuaries in Afghanistan," Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir said on Saturday.