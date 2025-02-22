Where does US store its maximum gold reserves? Trump's interest in unlocking its doors explained Fort Knox is a famous location where the US keeps its maximum gold reserves. Trump wants to inspect the location to ascertain whether it contains the gold it is famous for.

Trump to inspect Fort Knox: US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he will inspect the country's top gold reserve facility, Fort Knox, to make sure that it has 400 tonnes of gold. Fort Knox is an important location in the US, as it has been a site of America's maximum gold reserves since 1937. Fort Knox is located in north-central Kentucky, and its Bullion Depository's vaults are home to 147.3 million ounces of gold, which is more than half of the Treasury Department's gold reserves, according to a report by NY Post.

Trump, who was delivering his remarks at the Republican Governors Association (RGA) meeting on Friday, suggested that he wants to find out whether Fort Knox does have the gold it is famous for.

Why Trump wants to inspect Fort Knox?

He said, "I'm going to do something. All my life I've heard about Fort Knox. That's where the gold is kept, right? We're getting the yips on this stuff. I want to find out. So we're going to open up the doors. I'm going to see if we have gold there. We want to find out."

The US President further underscored that he wants to discover whether anyone stole the gold in Fort Knox, adding, "It's a pretty amazing place. But I'm going to actually go. We're going to open the doors. We're going to inspect Fort Knox. We want to make sure that we actually have, you know, 400 tonnes of gold or whatever the hell it is. It's a lot of gold."

Trump, Musk seek to review federal assets and spending

Prior to this, Trump on Wednesday suggested that he and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk are interested in finding out if Fort Knox's famous gold bars have gone missing. Notably, Trump and Musk are undertaking a review of federal assets and spending.

The remarks by the US President come after Rand Paul, Chairman of the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, wrote a letter on February 19 to Secretary of Treasury, Bessent, wherein he enquired about the United States Mint and the United States Bullion Depository at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

