Former US President Joe Biden undergoing radiation, hormone therapy for prostate cancer

Former US President Joe Biden is undergoing radiation and the hormone therapy for prostate cancer, he was diagnosed with after leaving office, a spokesperson said on Saturday. “As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment,” said Biden aide Kelly Scully.

Joe Biden left office in January

Joe Biden left the White House in January after he had dropped his re-election bid six months earlier following a disastrous debate against Republican Donald Trump amid concerns about Biden's age, health and mental fitness. Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, who was Biden's vice president.

In May, Biden's post presidential office announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and that it had spread to his bones. The discovery came after he reported urinary symptoms.

Biden had last month surgery to remove lesions from forehead

Prostate cancers are graded for aggressiveness using what is known as a Gleason score. The scores range from 6 to 10, with 8, 9 and 10 prostate cancers behaving more aggressively. Biden's office said his score was 9, suggesting his cancer is among the most aggressive. Last month, Biden had surgery to remove skin cancer lesions from his forehead.

With inputs from AP