Former Bangladesh Air Force officer linked to video of Sheikh Hasina fleeing by helicopter found dead

Former Bangladesh Air Force flight lieutenant KM Tahsif Souri has been found dead in the Turag River, a day after he was reported missing. His body was recovered by River Police near Rajabari Ghat in the Uttarkhan area of Dhaka on Wednesday, October 28, and sent for a post-mortem examination.

Souri, 28, came to public attention over claims that he filmed the footage showing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina leaving Bangladesh by aircraft on August 5, 2024, as her government collapsed amid mass protests. However, authorities have not confirmed that he recorded or released the video, and there is currently no official evidence linking his death to the footage.

What is known about Tahsif Souri's death?

According to Bangladeshi media reports citing police, Souri went missing on Tuesday, October 27. River Police recovered his body the following afternoon after receiving information through the national emergency service number 999.

Police identified him using an iPhone found in his pocket. His body was taken to the morgue at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka for an autopsy.

The cause of death has not yet been established. River Police officials said the post-mortem examination would help determine what happened. Police also reported that no visible external injuries had been found on his body.

How Sheikh Hasina left Bangladesh in 2024

Sheikh Hasina left Bangladesh on August 5, 2024, after weeks of student-led protests escalated into a nationwide uprising that ended her 15-year rule. The demonstrations initially focused on a government jobs quota system that protesters argued restricted opportunities for other applicants. They grew into a wider movement demanding her resignation after a deadly crackdown on demonstrators.

On the day she left, Hasina departed Dhaka by military helicopter before travelling out of the country. Her departure came as protesters advanced towards the capital and stormed her official residence. The army chief announced that she had resigned and said an interim government would be formed. Hasina subsequently travelled to India.

Footage purportedly showing Hasina's departure circulated widely, drawing attention to the circumstances of her exit. Souri was reportedly associated with recording the video, but Bangladeshi media have noted that authorities have not officially confirmed his role in filming or releasing it. There is also no confirmed evidence that his death was connected to the footage.

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