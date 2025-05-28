Vikram Misri meets US Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler; discusses boosting India-US tech, trade ties Misri is visiting Washington from May 27-29 to meet with senior officials of the US administration, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

Washington:

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met US Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler in Washington and discussed advancing India-US cooperation in critical and emerging technologies. According to the Indian Embassy in Washington, the two also discussed the early convening of the India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue further to strengthen bilateral collaboration in the technology and trade sectors.

Sharing a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Washington wrote, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler to advance India-US cooperation in critical and emerging technologies. They also discussed early convening of the India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue to deepen tech and trade collaboration."

Vikram Misri US visit

Misri is on a three-day visit to the United States from May 27 to 29, during which he is scheduled to hold talks with senior US administration officials, focusing on key areas of bilateral cooperation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs statement, Misri's visit to Washington DC follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in February this year, when both nations launched the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri will be visiting Washington, D.C., USA from 27-29 May 2025 to meet senior officials of the US Administration. The visit is a follow-up to Prime Minister's visit to the United States in February 2025, when both sides had launched the India-U.S. COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century," the MEA had said.

India and the United States strengthened their strategic partnership during Prime Minister Modi's two-day visit, unveiling a series of collaborative initiatives across multiple sectors. A key highlight was the launch of the 'US-India COMPACT for the 21st Century', jointly announced by US President Donald Trump and PM Modi, aimed at driving transformative cooperation across critical pillars of the bilateral relationship.

This was PM Modi's first visit to the US since President Trump began his second term in January. Notably, Modi was among the first global leaders to visit Washington under the new administration, having been invited less than three weeks after Trump’s inauguration.

Also Read:

Also Read: