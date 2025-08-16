Flash floods, torrential rains leave more than 200 dead in PoK, Pakistan Pakistan rains: Since late June, the onset of the monsoon season has brought torrential rains that triggered deadly floods and landslides across Pakistan, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the northern regions bearing the heaviest impact.

At least 214 people were killed and several injured as heavy rains lashed multiple parts of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) over the past 36 hours, officials have said.

The Buner district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region of the country's northwest recorded the highest toll with 92 deaths. Other badly affected districts include Mansehra, Bajaur, Batagram, Lower Dir and Shangla.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa worst hit

Most of the deaths occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where torrential rains triggered flash floods across several districts.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), at least 198 people, including 14 women and 12 children, lost their lives in the past 24 hours. Many remain missing. The PDMA spokesperson warned that the toll could rise as scores are still missing in the flood-hit areas.

Relief efforts and government response

The provincial government released Rs 500 million for the worst-affected districts as instructed by Chief Minister Amin Ali Gandapur. Two government helicopters were deployed for rescue operations, but one crashed in Mohmand tribal district due to bad weather, killing two crew members and three relief workers.

Hospitals across the province were ordered to set up flood control rooms to ensure adequate medicines and functioning medical equipment.

Destruction in Gilgit-Baltistan

In Gilgit-Baltistan, eight people died and two went missing after flash floods hit Ghizer district. The floods damaged more than a dozen houses, several vehicles, schools, and health units, while blocking key roads, including the Karakoram and Baltistan Highways.

The Neelum Valley also suffered major disruptions. More than 600 tourists camping at the Ratti Gali lake base were advised to remain in place after road links were damaged.

Two bridges over Lawat Nullah were washed away, while the swollen Jagran Nullah destroyed another bridge in Kundal Shahi. A scenic riverside restaurant and at least three houses were also swept away.

In Jhelum Valley, a cloudburst over Palhot unleashed a flash flood that stranded dozens of vehicles. Authorities have issued a flood warning for the rising Neelum River and plan to relocate riverside families.

Deaths reported in multiple PoK districts

In Muzaffarabad district, a massive landslide in Sarli Sacha village buried a home, leaving six members of a family feared dead. In Sudhnoti, a 26-year-old man was swept away by a stream, while in Bagh district, a 57-year-old woman died when her home collapsed.

Monsoon fury in Pakistan

Since late June, when the monsoon season began, torrential rains have caused deadly floods and landslides across Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern regions.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that by Thursday the nationwide death toll had exceeded 325, including 142 children.

