  Around 16 dead, 36 missing in flash flood in western China

Around 16 dead, 36 missing in flash flood in western China

China floods news: A sudden rainstorm triggered a landslide that diverted a river on Wednesday (August 17) night, state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday.

Beijing Published on: August 18, 2022
Image Source : AP. Residents walk with umbrellas near a puddle during a rainy day in Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

Highlights

  • 16 dead, 36 missing after flash flood in western China’s Qinghai province, said Chinese state media
  • A sudden rainstorm triggered a landslide that diverted a river on August 17 (Wednesday)
  • The flash flood affected an area with over 6,000 people and more than 1,500 houses in China

China floods news: Chinese state media say that 16 people have died and 36 others are missing after a flash flood in western China’s Qinghai province.

A sudden rainstorm triggered a landslide that diverted a river on Wednesday (August 17) night, state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday (August 18).

The flash flood affected an area with more than 6,000 people and over 1,500 houses, CCTV said.

Emergency authorities described it as a “mountain torrent” disaster in Datong county. China is facing a series of flooding disasters this summer and extreme heat and drought in other parts of the country. 

State media has described the heat and drought as the worst since record-keeping started 60 years ago.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

