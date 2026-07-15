Five suffer severe burns after 11,000 KV high tension wire snaps onto street in Noida's Sector-63

Noida:

At least five people were injured after an 11,000 kV high-tension power line snapped and fell in Chhijarsi Colony under Sector 63 police station limits in Noida on Wednesday. The incident also set a scooter on fire, triggering panic among residents.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Swatantra Kumar Singh, local police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident and launched rescue efforts. All the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The injured have been identified as Nidhi (15), daughter of the late Virendra; Priya (17), daughter of Balram Singh; Mukesh Ram (38), son of Ajay Ram; Pavitra (41), son of Rajveer Singh, all residents of Chhijarsi Colony; and Ravi Chaudhary.

Police said Ravi Chaudhary is in critical condition, while the remaining four victims sustained minor injuries and are reported to be stable.

A scooter was also engulfed in flames after the live wire fell. Authorities said the exact cause of the incident is being investigated, and necessary legal proceedings are underway. The situation at the site is under control, police added.

Two killed in fire in Sector-66

In another incident earlier in the day, two people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Mamura village, Sector 66. Police suspect the blaze was triggered while an electric two-wheeler was being charged inside the building.

The fire was later brought under control, and around 50 tenants living in the building were safely evacuated, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as 22-year-old Sneha Srivastava and an unidentified man, believed to be around 30 years old. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Officials said Sneha suffered around 40 per cent burn injuries, while the man sustained nearly 80 per cent burns.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police Rajiv Mishra, the ground-plus-four-storey building had around 10 to 12 rooms on each floor, which were being used as residential flats.

Police have arrested the landlord after registering an FIR at Phase-3 police station under relevant legal provisions.

Preliminary investigation suggests the fire started while an electric two-wheeler was being charged and quickly spread to nearby petrol-powered two-wheelers parked inside the premises, fuelling the blaze.

Seven fire tenders and a hydraulic platform were deployed to the scene, enabling firefighters to bring the fire under control and rescue most of the residents safely.

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