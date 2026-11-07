Five killed, dozen injured in mass shooting in Krakow city of Poland, attacker shot dead by police

Five people were killed and several others injured in a shooting in the Polish city of Krakow on Saturday, according to police. The incident occurred in the city centre, prompting an emergency response and a police search for the armed attacker.

According to preliminary reports, an unidentified gunman opened fire on pedestrians from a car travelling from Sławkowska Street towards Krakow’s Main Market Square at around 3 pm, AFP reported.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, with a medical helicopter also landing in the square. Police launched a search for the suspect and urged residents and tourists to avoid the area and move to safety.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he was receiving updates from the Interior Minister following the incident.

"I am being kept informed by the Minister of the Interior about the situation in Krakow following the tragic shooting," Tusk wrote in a post on X.

He added that police were investigating the background and all circumstances surrounding the attack.

More to follow...