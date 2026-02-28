First visual of US-Israel strike on Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei's secured home emerges | See photo

Tel Aviv:

The Israeli media on Saturday releases photos of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s secured compound after attack. Israel's public broadcaster said Khamenei was the target of Israeli-US strikes on Tehran on Saturday. "Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian were among the targets of the attack," the state broadcaster reported. Satellite image showed massive damage to Khamenei's ultra-secutred house in Tehran.

Tehran strongly retaliates toi attacks from US, Israel

Hours after the United States and Israel jointly attacked Iran in which they called a 'preemptive' strike, Tehran on Saturday strongly retaliated attacked Washington's military bases in the Middle East. This includes the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain's Juffair area.

Israel and the United States have initiated a joint operation aimed at neutralising what they describe as the existential threat posed by Iran. In a public address to the nation, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu underscored the long-standing hostility of the Iranian regime, framing the move as both defensive and strategic.

"My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, just an hour ago, Israel and the United States embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran," the statement declared.

Netanyahu thanks President Trump for American support

Netanyahu thanked US President Trump for the American support and dubbed Trump's leadership "historic." "I thank our great friend, President Donald Trump for his historic leadership. For 47 years, the Ayatollah regime has called for 'Death to Israel' and 'Death to America.' It has spilled our blood, murdered many Americans, and massacred its own people. This murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity. Our joint action will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands," he sai.

Netanyahu asks Iranian people to rise against Islamist regime

Netanyahu then made an impassioned appeal to the Iranian people to rise up against the Islamist regime. "The time has come for all segments of the people in Iran - the Persians, the Kurds, the Azeris, the Balochis, and the Ahwazis - to rid themselves of the yoke of tyranny and bring about a free and peace-seeking Iran," he said.

The IDF earlier announced the strikes OPERATION ROARING LION saying the aim was to remove the threat to Israel."The IDF and the US Armed Forces have launched a broad & joint operation to thoroughly degrade the Iranian terrorist regime and to remove existential threats to Israel over time.

The Iranian regime has not abandoned its plan to destroy Israel. The regime has continued financing, training, and arming its proxies positioned on Israel's borders. These actions constitute an existential threat to Israel and pose a danger to the Middle East and the world as a whole," it said.

