Monday, May 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. First flight in years takes off from Yemen's capital, Sanaa

First flight in years takes off from Yemen's capital, Sanaa

The Yemen Airways flight is bound to Jordan's capital of Amman, according to Houthi-run media.

AP Reported by: AP
Sanaa (Yemen) Published on: May 16, 2022 12:49 IST
yemen, yemen capital, yemen flights, sanaa, yemen capital sanaa, flights from yemen
Image Source : FILE

First flight in years takes off from Yemen's capital, Sanaa

Yemen's Houthi rebels say the first commercial flight in six years has taken off Monday from the country's rebel-held capital.

The flight, carrying 137 passengers, is part of the U.N.-brokered, 60-day truce agreement that the internationally recognised government and the Houthi rebels struck last month.

The Yemen Airways flight is bound to Jordan's capital of Amman, according to Houthi-run media. The truce, which went into effect on April 2, is the first nationwide cease-fire in Yemen in six years. 

Also Read | Saudi-led airstrikes on rebel-run prison kills 70 in Yemen

Latest World News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News