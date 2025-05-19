First aid trucks enter Gaza nearly after three months of Israel's blockade Five trucks carrying baby food and other humanitarian aid entered Gaza according to COGAT, the Israeli defense body responsible for coordinating aid to the territory.

Tel Aviv:

After nearly three months of Israel’s complete blockade of food, medicine and other supplies, first aid trucks entered Gaza on Monday, the United Nations and Israel said. Five trucks carrying baby food and other humanitarian aid entered Gaza, home to over two million Palestinians, through the Kerem Shalom crossing, according to COGAT, the Israeli defense body responsible for coordinating aid to the territory.

The United Nations described it as a “welcome development”, however stressed the need for more aid to tackle the severe humanitarian crisis. Food security experts had warned of an impending famine in Gaza just last week.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)