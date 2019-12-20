Friday, December 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Russia: Gunman killed after deadly shooting at Federal Security Service headquarters in Moscow

Russia: Gunman killed after deadly shooting at Federal Security Service headquarters in Moscow

A gunman, who opened fire with an automatic weapon in the lobby of the building at Lubyanka Square in central Moscow, was killed by armed police.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: December 20, 2019 7:23 IST
Representative image

Representative image

At least one person has been killed and one injured in a shooting at the headquarters of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), reports said.

A gunman, who opened fire with an automatic weapon in the lobby of the building at Lubyanka Square in central Moscow, was killed by armed police, the BBC reported, citing Russian media.

There were reports also that three FSB officers were killed in the attack by three gunmen, but these were not confirmed by officials.

ALSO READRussian military cadets sing Mohammed Rafi's 'Aye Watan' at Moscow event. Twitter is overwhelmed

ALSO READ: Russian military cadets sing 'Ae watan, Humko Teri Kasam,' song at an event in Moscow

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News