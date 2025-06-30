US: Two firefighters shot dead in Idaho while responding to wildfire, manhunt underway for gunman Special agents and fire investigators with the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene of the brush fire in Coeur d’ Alene where at least two people were fatally shot.

Washington:

Two firefighters were shot dead while responding to a blaze on Canfield Mountain in northern Idaho on Sunday (local time). According to officials, law enforcement is currently engaged in an active manhunt, as they continue to face sniper fire in the area.

What did the police say?

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said crews responded to a blaze at Canfield Mountain just north of Coeur d'Alene around 1:30 pm (local time) and gunshots were reported about a half hour later.

Sheriff Bob Norris told reporters officials didn't know if anyone else was shot. "We don't know how many suspects are up there, and we don't know how many casualties there are," Norris said. "We are actively taking fire sniper as we speak."

Norris further said that people are still coming off the mountain, the sheriff said, so it "would be safe to assume" that others are still up there.

The fire was still active, Norris said. "It's going to keep burning. Can't put any resources on it right now," he said.

Coeur d'Alene is a city of 55,000 residents near the border with Washington. Canfield Mountain is a popular hiking and biking area on the outskirts of the northern Idaho city, covered with trees and heavy brush and crisscrossed with trails.

Governor calls it 'heinous assault'

Idaho Governor Brad Little condemned the incident and said "multiple" firefighters were attacked. "This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more," Little said on X.

The Kootenai County Emergency Management Office issued an alert asking the public to avoid the area around Canfield Mountain Trailhead and Nettleton Gulch Road, about 6.5 km north of downtown Coeur d'Alene.

FBI sends assets to "provide tactical and operational support"

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said the FBI has been dispatched to the "active scene" of the shooting in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

"FBI assets are headed to the scene in Coeur d’Alene to provide tactical and operational support. It is an active scene," Bongino posted on X.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said Secretary Kristi Noem is "actively monitoring the situation in Coeur d'Alene". "Pray for Idaho’s first responders," Tricia McLaughlin, DHS assistant secretary for public affairs posted on X.

Special agents and fire investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene of the brush fire in Coeur d’ Alene, where at least two people were fatally shot. "ATF special agents and certified fire investigators from the Spokane, Portland, and Seattle offices are responding to the scene in Coeur d’Alene to provide support," ATF Seattle said in an X post.

(With AP inputs)

