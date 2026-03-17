Fire breaks out on US aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford, 600 sailors without beds

New Delhi:

In the middle of rising tensions in West Asia, a major fire broke out aboard the US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford, according to reports. The fire reportedly started in the ship’s main laundry area and quickly spread through ventilation ducts to other sections. It took sailors more than 30 hours of continuous effort to bring the situation under control.

At least three sailors were injured in the incident. Two suffered from smoke inhalation and were treated on board, while one had to be flown out for further medical care. The fire has disrupted daily life on the ship. Around 600 crew members have been left without their sleeping spaces and are now resting in makeshift areas like floors and tables as repairs continue.

Warship still operational

Officials from the US Central Command said the ship’s core systems remain safe. There has been no damage to the propulsion system, and the aircraft carrier continues to remain fully operational. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is not the first problem faced by the ship. Earlier, the carrier had reported sewage system issues due to technical limitations, affecting onboard facilities.

The situation is further complicated by growing tensions with Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has warned that support systems linked to the carrier could be considered targets.

Reports suggest the warship is currently in or near the Red Sea, close to key strategic routes.

While there are talks that another US carrier group may replace the Ford soon, some reports indicate the deployment could be extended further.