Nine people killed in fire at chemical warehouse and garment factory in Bangladesh's Dhaka At least nine people were killed after a fire broke out at a building housing a chemical godown and a garment factory in the Shialbari area of Mirpur in the capital on Tuesday, reports local media.

Dhaka:

At least nine people were killed and eight others injured after a massive fire broke out at a garment factory and a chemical warehouse in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, on Tuesday, local media reported. According to the state-run BSS news agency, the fire erupted in two buildings housing a garment factory and a chemical warehouse in Dhaka's Mirpur area.

Firefighters recovered nine bodies from the first and second floors of the factory, the Bangla-language daily Prothom Alo reported. "We suspect that all of them have died after inhaling toxic gas," Fire Service and Civil Defence Director (Operation and Maintenance) Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury told reporters.

He added that the fire was brought under control, and firefighters are conducting searches at the garment factory.

Talha Bin Jasim, an officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Media Wing, said they received the report of the fire at 11:40 am (local time), and the first team reached the scene at 11:56 am.

