Netizens demand Finnish citizenship after PM Marin proposes 4-day working week, 6-hour shifts

Finnish PM Marin proposes 4 days working week, 6-hour shifts

The youngest Prime Minister of the world, Sanna Marin of Finland, has proposed four-day working week and 6-hour working shifts for Finnish citizens. Following the lead of Sweden, the Finnish Prime Minister believes that people deserve more time to be spent with their families and give time to their hobbies. Currently, Finland follows a five-day-week and eight-hour working day schedule.

While announcing about the proposal of the same, Sanna Marin said, "I believe people deserve to spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies ad other aspects of life, such as culture."

Sweden already has 6-hour working days which has increased the productivity and happiness of the employees. In 2015, the revised working schedule was tested in Sweden which showed better productivity by happy employees.

The 34-year-old PM had also recommended shorter work weeks during her tenure as Minister of Transport for Finland.

Marin assumed office as Finnish PM on December 10 after Antti Rinne resigned in the month of June.

Meanwhile, people from across the world want to move to Finland.

"Wow..need to get settled there n work," a Twitter user wrote.

Wow..need to get settled there n work — chai_Sutta (@ritesh_1003) January 6, 2020

Sadly our Prime Minister works for over 18 hrs a day and asks all citizens to copy him !! #Finland — Pankaj Dubey (@pankdy) January 7, 2020

The world’s happiest country #Finland introducing four day working week is a big leap towards phenomenal productivity and excellent mental health. pic.twitter.com/XKF7KbI6qH — Pallav Gogoi (@pallav_) January 6, 2020

