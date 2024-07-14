FBI identifies Thomas Matthew Crooks as accused involved in Trump assassination bid

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former US President Donald Trump

Washington: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the "subject involved" in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, it said in a statement on Sunday. The shooter was dead, one rally attendee was killed and two other spectators were injured, the Secret Service said in a statement. The incident was being investigated as an assassination attempt.

Crooks, who was from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was registered as a Republican, according to the state's voter records. The Federal Aviation Administration said on Sunday that the airspace over Bethel Park was closed "effective immediately" for special security reasons.

Law enforcement officials told reporters the motive behind the shooting is yet to be known. Trump, 78, had just started his speech when the shots rang out. He grabbed his right ear with his right hand, then brought his hand down to look at it before dropping to his knees behind the podium before Secret Service agents swarmed and covered him. He emerged about a minute later, his red "Make America Great Again" hat knocked off, and could be heard saying "wait, wait," before the fist bump, then agents rushed him to a black SUV.

