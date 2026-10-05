FBI Director Kash Patel gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Alexis Wilkins: Who is she?

New York:

FBI Director Kash Patel and American country singer and political commentator Alexis Wilkins have announced their engagement, making public a relationship that has drawn attention since Patel took charge of the US law enforcement agency. Wilkins (27) shared a black-and-white photograph with Patel (46) on X on Sunday evening. In the picture, she displayed her engagement ring while standing beside Patel. She captioned the post, "Went and got the law involved." Patel later reposted her announcement.

The couple has been together since before Patel became FBI director in 2025. Wilkins was also present when Patel was sworn in as the agency's director. Recent reports say the two first met at an event in Nashville in 2022 and began dating in 2023.

Who is Alexis Wilkins?

Wilkins is a country music singer as well as a political commentator. She released her debut music project in 2023 and has been associated with conservative organisations and political events. On her website, Wilkins describes her approach to country music as one that "honors country tradition while adding relevance and current commentary." She has also appeared at political and public events linked to conservative causes.

Wilkins was among the performers at former President Donald Trump's Great American State Fair on the National Mall as part of America 250. Her appearance came after some other artists withdrew from the event after learning that it was not intended to be a non-partisan celebration, according to reports.

Patel's travel controversy involving Wilkins

The relationship has also been under scrutiny surrounding Patel's use of government aircraft. The FBI director faced criticism over trips that critics said did not have an apparent law enforcement purpose. One such episode involved an FBI aircraft travelling to State College, Pennsylvania, where Wilkins performed the national anthem at a professional wrestling event. Photographs shared by Wilkins afterwards showed her and Patel together, with Wilkins holding a large championship belt. The issue brought additional attention to the couple's public appearances as Patel continued in his high-profile role as FBI director.

Engagement puts spotlight on high-profile couple

The engagement adds a personal milestone to a relationship that has increasingly played out in the public eye. Patel's position as FBI director and Wilkins' work in country music and political commentary have kept both in prominent public circles.

(With inputs from AP)

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