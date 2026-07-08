Goldy Brar on FBI radar: US agency announces USD 50,000 reward for information on 'most wanted' gangster

Washington:

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Wednesday announced a reward of up to USD 50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, who is wanted for his alleged role in the Lawrence Bishnoi organised crime group.

FBI offering a reward of up to $50,000

In a post on X, the FBI said, "The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Satinderjeet Singh, wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group, which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California and across the United States and Canada."

Brar is based in the United States and is the alleged leader of the Group in North America. "On July 1, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, California, after he was charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Conspiracy; Conspiracy to Interfere and Attempted Interference with Commerce by Extortion; and Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances," the federal agency said in a statement.

The agency said Singh has ties to Sacramento and Fresno in California, as well as Canada, India, and Mexico.

Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar charged over Nijjar's killing

The latest development came just hours after US federal prosecutors charged gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar with allegedly orchestrating the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023.

According to the US Department of Justice, Bishnoi and Brar were among 37 defendants charged in three federal indictments as part of "Operation Hard Ball", a coordinated crackdown targeting India-based organised crime groups allegedly involved in violent crimes, extortion and international narcotics trafficking.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Bishnoi and Brar ordered Nijjar's assassination, in which two gunmen allegedly shot and killed him outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia.

The indictments also named other alleged organised crime figures, including Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravinder Singh Dhanda. Prosecutors alleged that Dhanda operated an international drug distribution network, while the Bhagwanpuria gang functioned as a transnational criminal syndicate with members across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Also Read: Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar charged in US over Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing

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