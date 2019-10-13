Image Source : AP Ahead of FATF meet, European think tank slams Pakistan for being ‘blatantly untruthful’

Ahead of the FATF's last meet of 2019 in Paris, a European think tank has slammed Pakistan for not being serious about adhering to FATF requirements.

The European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) has said that “there is little doubt that Pakistan is not really serious about its adherence to the FATF’s requirements. The country has been allowed to get away so often with blatantly untruthful claims to the international community about having stopped sponsoring terrorism that it has honed this skill into an art. It is, accordingly, attempting to project superfluous and temporary actions as demonstrations of sincere and substantial efforts to the FATF.”

The Netherlands based think tank further added, "While Pakistan may well succeed in averting the FATF blacklist by the skin of its teeth this time around, it will almost certainly remain on the grey list as it has little chance of securing the 15 votes required to get itself out of the list"

"Eventually though, if Pakistan continues on its merry path of supporting terrorism and funding it through its fake currency factories and networks, the noose is bound to tighten,” the EFSAS said.

By tightening the noose, it means the blacklisting of Pakistan.

When is the FATF meeting?

Starting Sunday 13 October, representatives from 205 countries and jurisdictions around the world, the IMF, UN, World Bank and other organisations, will meet for FATF Week in Paris, France. Six days of meetings will focus on disrupting financial flows linked to crime and terrorism and discuss ways to contribute to global safety and security.

Pakistan's fate will be declared on the last day of the meeting, October 18.

What all will FATF discuss?

Along with Pakistan's terror financing case, FATF will also be taking up the issues of, Russia and Turkey’s measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, actions taken by Denmark, Ireland, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Spain since their assessments, progress by Iran, Pakistan and other countries that present a risk to the financial system and developments in the financing of ISIL, Al-Qaeda and Affiliates.

