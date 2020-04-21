Pak charity group head Faisal Edhi, who met Imran Khan, tested positive for COVID-19

Image Source : PAK MEDIA Faisal Edhi with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Faisal Edhi, the head of one of Pakistan's largest charity groups, has tested positive for the coronavirus, Geo News reported on Tuesday. Head of the Edhi Foundation, Faisal is in Islamabad and had insisted on being tested since he has been on the ground working with patients.

Last week, Faisal Edhi had met Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented a cheque worth Rs 10 million to the Prime Minister's Coronavirus Relief Fund. Edhi had traveled to Lahore and then to Islamabad, Geo News report said. Edhi is now in isolation and in constant contact with his doctor, the report added.

Edhi's son Saad told Geo News that everyone who had come in contact with him will be tested for the virus. However, Saad's test reports didn't show any symptoms of the virus.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage